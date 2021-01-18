Tandav Row: Kangana Ranaut says makers must be jailed for 'torturing viewer' with its Hindu phobic content

Kangana Ranaut has joined the bandwagon opposing the content of the web series Tandav and took to her Twitter handle to express her dismay with the makers. Read on to know what the Thalaivi star has to say.

The recently released web series Tandav starring and Dimple Kapadia has been receiving backlash from certain sections of the society for hurting religious sentiments. In fact, Amazon Prime Video has been summoned by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, in connection with the controversy around the web series. BJP leader Kapil Mishra has also demanded to ban the series in a series of tweets.

Now, actress has joined the bandwagon opposing the content of the web series. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Tanu Weds Manu star re-shared a video of Kapil Mishra wherein he said that he has sent a legal notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding the immediate removal of 'Tandav' from its platform. While sharing the video, Kangana said that the "makers should be jailed not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer." She tweeted, “The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived,atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries.”

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

The problem isn’t just the Hindu phobic content, it’s also creatively poor and deprived,atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries https://t.co/bmeaPzgkA5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021

Also, #BanTandavNow has been trending on Twitter with netizens demanding a ban with immediate legal action. An FIR has also been registered against Amazon India original content head Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, and others in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama was released on Amazon Prime Video on 15th January.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×