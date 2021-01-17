Tandav: Security outside Saif Ali Khan's home as outrage over series grows, BJP MLA Ram Kadam files complaint.

BJP's Ram Kadam filed a complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

Birthday boy Ali Abbas Zafar's debut web series Tandav has landed in some serious trouble. Amid the growing demands of calling a ban on the series by netizens, the latest development is that security has beefed up outside Tandav's lead actor 's home in the suburbs of Mumbai. On Sunday, the paparazzi snapped a police van outside the main gate of Saif's old residence. For the unversed, Saif and Kareena are in the process of shifting to their new home which is just down the street.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday filed a police complaint against the creators, actors and director of Tandav for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses". The news was confirmed by ANI as Kadam, while speaking to the news wire agency, demanded strict action against the show's creators.

BJP's Ram Kadam filed the complaint at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. He said, "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series." Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban Tandav.

Justifying the ban, Kotak said, "It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments." In his letter to Javdekar, Kotal also wrote that shows on OTT are "full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse and hate (and) sometimes also hurt sentiments of Hindus."

Take a look at BJP Ram Kadam and Manoj Kotak's complaints below:

Maharashtra: BJP MP Manoj Kotak writes to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, requesting him to ban web series 'Tandav'. "It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments," he writes. https://t.co/OqhUrdNU4M pic.twitter.com/Ixao1eL2F5 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, on Saturday as well as on Sunday, several trends like 'Ban Tandav Now' and '#BoycottBollywood' were doing the rounds on Twitter as netizens expressed their displeasure over the show.

