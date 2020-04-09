Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar feels Saif Ali Khan's comment on the film was blown out of proportion
Sharad Kelkar who made his debut in the entertainment industry with TV shows has now become one of the favourite choices of filmmakers. His latest appearance is in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Sharad has portrayed the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the period drama. Recently in an interview with Times of India, the actor has opened up about a controversial comment made by Saif Ali Khan about the movie.
It so happened that in an interview about the history depicted in the film, Saif who portrayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the same said that there was no concept of India until the arrival of the British. This statement made by the actor created an uproar on social media and he was mercilessly trolled by netizens with some of them taking potshots at his son Taimur too. Sharad Kelkar now gives his opinion about the entire matter.
Check out Sharad Kelkar's look as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior below:
एखाद्या कलाकरासाठी छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराजांच्या पेहरावात त्यांची देहबोली साकारण्याऐवढी भाग्याची आणि पवित्र गोष्ट कुठलीच नाही.... हर हर महादेव... Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Patthar se thokar toh sab khate hain, patthar ko thokhar maare woh Maratha! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #KrishanKumar
The actor states that Saif Ali Khan’s comment was blown out of proportion and that he didn’t mean it otherwise. Sharad gives an example of himself being questioned by a journalist about the same in which he reprimanded her for calling Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji which some people might not like at all. He then says that even the casual things said by Saif have been taken out of context. The actor also adds that he finds the latter a very cool guy. Sharad says that people should not blow things out of proportion as this leads to the stars getting trolled on social media. On the work front, the actor has some interesting projects coming up this year. He has revealed in the same interview with TOI about working in a South film soon.
