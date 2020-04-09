Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar feels Saif Ali Khan's comment on the film was blown out of proportion

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Sharad Kelkar has recently opined about Saif Ali Khan's comment on the film. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

Sharad Kelkar who made his debut in the entertainment industry with TV shows has now become one of the favourite choices of filmmakers. His latest appearance is in the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring , Kajol and in the lead roles. Sharad has portrayed the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the period drama. Recently in an interview with Times of India, the actor has opened up about a controversial comment made by Saif Ali Khan about the movie.

It so happened that in an interview about the history depicted in the film, Saif who portrayed the role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the same said that there was no concept of India until the arrival of the British. This statement made by the actor created an uproar on social media and he was mercilessly trolled by netizens with some of them taking potshots at his son Taimur too. Sharad Kelkar now gives his opinion about the entire matter.

Check out Sharad Kelkar's look as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior below:

The actor states that Saif Ali Khan’s comment was blown out of proportion and that he didn’t mean it otherwise. Sharad gives an example of himself being questioned by a journalist about the same in which he reprimanded her for calling Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as Shivaji which some people might not like at all. He then says that even the casual things said by Saif have been taken out of context. The actor also adds that he finds the latter a very cool guy. Sharad says that people should not blow things out of proportion as this leads to the stars getting trolled on social media. On the work front, the actor has some interesting projects coming up this year. He has revealed in the same interview with TOI about working in a South film soon.

(ALSO READ: Bollywood star Sharad Kelkar OPENS UP on working experience with Sivakarthikeyan)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More