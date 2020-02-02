Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer shows no sign of slowing; Collects Rs 4.25 cr

Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer has been ruling the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10 but is showing no signs of slowing down.

and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office report for day twenty-three is out. Despite new releases, the movie has been showing good growth. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10 but is showing no signs of slowing down. As per Box Office India, the movie has shown good growth on its fourth Saturday. The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore which brings it up to a two day total of Rs 6.50 crore. The movie has been ruling the box office.

The total collections of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior comes upto Rs 238 crore. The film gave a strong competition to Panga and Street Dancer 3D which released on 24th January and also Jawaani Jaaneman which released on 31st January. The numbers from Maharashtra alone are a little over Rs 120 crore. The business from the Mumbai circuit is more than the all India business of the film. and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman showed a growth of 50% and collected around Rs 4.50 crore on Saturday.

Speaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period drama is directed by Om Raut and is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film depicts Tanhaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore and was released on 10th January 2020.

Check out Tanhaji Box office collection:

Week one: Rs 115 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.75 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 16crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21.50 crore

Monday, Day 11 - Rs 8.25 crore

Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.50 crore

Wednesday, Day 13 - Rs 7.25 crore

Thursday, Day 14 - Rs 6.75 crore

Second Week total - Rs 77 crore

Friday, Day 15 - Rs 5 crore

Saturday, Day 16 - Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday, Day 17 - Rs 12 crore

Monday, Day 18 - Rs 4 crore

Tuesday, Day 19 - Rs 3.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 20 - Rs 3 crore

Thursday, Day 21 - Rs 2.75 crore

Friday, Day 22 - Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday, Day 23 - Rs 4.25 crore

Total Tanhaji Box Office Collection: Rs 238 crore.

Also Read: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 2: Saif Ali Khan starrer sees 50 percent growth; Collects Rs 4.5 cr

Credits :Box Office India

Read More