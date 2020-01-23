Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn, Kajol starrer shows a decline; Collects Rs 7.25 crore

Tanhaji Box Office Collections: The Ajay and Kajol starrer witnesses a downfall as compared to its second Tuesday collections. It collected around Rs 7.25 crore on the second Wednesday.

Tanhaji box office report of day 13 is out. , and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior again witnesses a slight drop as compared to its Day 12's collection. The movie has collected Rs 7-7.25 crore nett on Wednesday, as per Box Ofice India while on Tuesday it had collected Rs 7.75 crore nett. With the second Wednesday's collection, the movie's total now stands at Rs 185.50 crore nett. The movie is a hit now considering the budget of the movie which was around Rs 150 crore.

There are chances for Tanhaji to finish the second week with a collection of Rs 192 crore nett which is the same as and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. This Friday will determine the lifetime business of the film and will know whether the film will enter the 200 crore club or not. According to BOI, Tanhaji does have a shot at the 250 crore nett mark depending on Friday as there will be two big releases- starrer Panga and and starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Speaking of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the period drama is directed by Om Raut and is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. The film depicts Tanhaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore and was released on 10th January 2020 clashing with starrer Chhapaak.

Check out day-wise Tanhaji box office report below:

Friday, Day 1 - Rs 14.50 crore

Saturday, Day 2 - Rs 19.75 crore

Sunday, Day 3 - Rs 25.50 crore

Monday, Day 4 - Rs 13.50 crore

Tuesday, Day 5 - Rs 15.25 crore

Wednesday, Day 6 - Rs 16.25 crore

Thursday, Day 7 - Rs 11 crore

Friday, Day 8 - Rs 9.5 crore

Saturday, Day 9 - Rs 15.50 crore

Sunday, Day 10 - Rs 21 crore

Monday, Day 11- Rs 8 crore

Tuesday, Day 12 - Rs 7.75 crore

Wednesday. Day 13 - Rs 7.25 crore

Total Tanhaji box office collection - Rs 185. 50 crore

