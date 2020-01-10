Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn on JNU violence: ‘Must wait for proper facts to emerge’

Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has shared his views on the heated incident of JNU violence. He urged everyone to wait for the facts and also maintain peace.

The violent attack inside the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday, January 5, 2020, has left the nation shocked. It was reported that masked goons had attacked the students and teachers of the renowned institution. Ever since the attack, several celebrities have come out in solidarity of the students including , Anurag Kashyap, , etc. Needless to say, everyone is brimming with an opinion about the incident and they are making sure to express it especially on micro-blogging site Twitter.

And now the recent one to join the bandwagon was , who shared his views on the heated topic on social media and urged the fans to wait for the proper facts to react on the situation. Furthermore, he also appealed everyone to maintain the spirit of peace and brotherhood in this tense situation. “I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor tweeted.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s tweet on JNU violence:

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

To note, this isn’t the first time that Ajay has spoken about the violent incident. Earlier, the Shivaay actor had condemned the attack on JNU campus and stated that violence is not the solution to any situation. He had also emphasised that one should not speak up on an issue until they are not well informed. “We cannot add to the confusion. We need to know first,” he added.

Talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn has hit the screens with his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior today. Also starring Kajol and , the movie has opened to mixed reviews from the audience and the critics.

