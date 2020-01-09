Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Ajay Devgn reveals Nysa and Yug loved the movie's trailer; Read Details

Ajay Devgn recently spoke about how his kids Nysa and Yug reacted after watching the trailer of his upcoming movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Read further for more details about the same.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. It happens to be one of the most anticipated and talked - about movies of the year 2020. The best part is that the fans will get to see and Kajol collaborate together for a movie after so many years. The two of them as well as the makers have left no stone unturned in the movie's promotions which is just a day away from its release into the theatres.

Recently, in an interview, Ajay Devgn spilled the beans about how his children Nysa and Yug reacted after seeing Tanhaji's trailer. The Total Dhamaal actor has revealed that both his son and daughter have loved it and are also excited to watch the movie. Not only that, they are excited about judging it too. Well, we must admit it was the most amazing thing Ajay and Kajol must have heard from their children right?

Apart from Ajay and Kajol, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars , Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Ajinkya Deo and others in pivotal roles. The movie has been co - produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Om Raut. It's trailer and songs have already received positive response from the audiences who are now waiting eagerly for its release into the theatres. Are you excited for watching Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the silver screen? Do let us know in the comments section.

(ALSO READ: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior debutante Elakshi Gupta says THIS about Ananya Panday, Janhvi and other star kids)

Credits :Times of India

Read More