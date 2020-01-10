Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his character is deranged & challenging; Read Details

Saif Ali Khan has recently spilled the beans about his character in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Read further to know more about the same .

The year 2020 has already proved to be quite lucky for as he is currently gearing up for two of his biggest released –Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. And well, the wait for Tanhaji is already over as the movie is going to hit the big screens today, i.e. on January 10, 2020. Saif, who portrays the role of a Rajput warrior in the movie, has recently opened up about his character and the reasons for playing it.

While talking to Bombay Times, the actor revealed that his character in Tanhaji was deranged, challenging as well as theatrical. He further states that he was keen to play a part in the movie because of these three reasons. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that Tanhaji’s director Om Raut has invented a colourful antagonist. Saif also admits regarding the kind of madness created by the director that it was a new experience for him as an actor.

Well, one thing is sure from Saif’s words that the actor has worked hard to fit into his character in the movie. Apart from Saif, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features , Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The movie has been co – produced by Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Tanhaji, Saif has one more movie coming up which is Jawaani Jaaneman co – starring and Alaya F in the lead roles. He plays the role of a single father in the movie which is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

