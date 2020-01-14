Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar roped in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India; Deets inside

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to play the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras regiment in Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

After 's exit from starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, there were reports of Rana Daggubati, who was supposed to portray the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras regiment in the film opted out of the film due to health issues. And today, Mumbai Mirror reported that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar has been roped in to play the role of a lieutenant colonel of Madras regiment. The actor himself confirmed this news to Mumbai Mirror.

Sharad said that Bhuj has a lot of action and since Rana might take a couple of months to recover, Abhishek offered Sharad to play this part. He told Abhishek that he would love to be a part of his debut film. The actor further said that he shares a great bond with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt as well. Ajay Devgn had promised him before that they both would do something together. He always stood by him like an elder brother.

Sharad always wanted to join the army. On playing the role of a lieutenant colonel, Sharad said, "At least I will get to wear a uniform now. I start shooting in a week. I practised judo for six years. That will come in handy now."

Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, , Ammy Virk, and Vidyut Jammwal. The film was announced on 19 March 2019 and the shooting began on 25 June 2019. Bhuj: The Pride of India has been shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.

