Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress Kajol on Ajay Devgn: Life with him is content

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Kajol recently spoke in details about her love life and marriage with Ajay Devgn. Read further to know more about the same.

One of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Bollywood film industry, and Kajol are considered to be an inspiration by many people. The two of them tied the knot back in the year 1999 and have been inseparable since then. Well, the good news is that this amazing couple will be seen together again in the big screen after almost 11 years in the upcoming movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is scheduled to be released in a few days.

Recently, Kajol has spoken in details about her love life and marriage with Ajay Devgn through the medium of a social media platform. She has mentioned how the two of them had met on the sets of Hulchul 25 years ago. Kajol further reveals she was unaware that Ajay was her hero and that she talked about him on his back too. The biggest revelation made by the Tanhaji actress is that she already had a boyfriend at that time about whom she complained to Ajay.

(ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn REVEALS how Bollywood has changed as his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release)

The actress hilariously reveals that most of their relationship was in the car as she lived in South Bombay and Ajay lived in Juhu. Kajol eventually says how their relationship finally got consent from their parents eventually and they got married. The best part is when the Fanaa actress reveals that they gave the wrong address of their marriage venue to the media! Well, it seems like their love story is no less than a movie when Kajol talks about how they went to two or three places for a honeymoon but had to return back in midway because of Ajay’s sickness.

She also reveals how both of them were torn because of her miscarriage but everything eventually worked out when they had Nysa and Yug. Finally she says that her life with Ajay is content and that they aren’t overtly romantic!

Credits :Facebook

Read More