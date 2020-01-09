Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn comes out in defense of the film & says it isn’t against any religion

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the upcoming releases. Directed by Om Raut, it will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

, and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have been the talk of the town since the trailer launch. The film is based on the Marath warrior who was determined to defend his motherland against all foreign entrants. Saif will be seen as Uday Bhan Singh who will face off against Tanhaji aka Ajay. Ajay will be seen as Tanhaji who was the military head of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army. However, the trailer did raise some concerns about the film inclined towards promoting the power of saffron or bhagva.

In a recent chat, Ajay defended Tanhaji and mentioned that the film doesn't bend towards any religion and is not against any faiths. The actor mentioned that the film is talking about freedom and there isn't any 'hindutva' in it. Ajay even shared that in Tanhaji people will see how muslims fought against a common enemy with the Marath warrior. The actor summed up that when it comes to country, there is no religion. The Tanhaji star shared that most characters in Bollywood films like Padmaavat and Panipat are based on history and facts which are not wrong. He even mentioned that when one travels to Britain, they don't hurt British people despite them ruling over India back in the days. Ajay said that those are facts based on history books which are not wrong.

Ajay said, "We are talking about the country. We are talking about freedom. There is no 'Hindutva'. It is about your nation, your country. In the movie, you will see that there are Muslim warriors who are fighting alongside Tanhaji. We are not fighting for religion. When we talk about country, then there is no religion." Ajay even went on to mention that the main spirit of the film is in safeguarding the country from foreign invaders. He said, “We are talking about invaders and outsiders in our country at that point of time. People have become one now. It is one country now for everybody.”

Meanwhile, the film’s trailer showcases the grandeur of the surgical strike against the Mughals back in the days in which Tanhaji fought against Uday Bhan Singh. Saif and Ajay along with Kajol have been promoting the film and it is getting a great response from fans. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is also Ajay’s 100th film and actor realized it when the director Om Raut mentioned it to him on the sets. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

