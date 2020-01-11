Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn hosts special screening of his historical drama for school kids

As Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released this week, the superstar organised a special screening of the movie for school kids.

The year 2020 has begun with a bang for Aja Devgn’s fans as the superstar has come up with his 100th release this week. Ajay was recently seen in the much anticipated historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. Needless to say, the Gangaajal actor has been promoting the movie extensively. From holding a grand trailer launch to releasing it in the Marathi language to reach the mass audience, the makers have certainly left no stone unturned to create the right amount of buzz for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As a part of the promotion spree, Ajay, who plays the titular role in the period drama, hosted a special screening for school children in the city. The superstar even shared pictures of school kids from inside the theatres as they enjoyed the special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on micro-blogging site Twitter. Ajay wrote, “Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them.” This isn’t all. He also obliged the kids by clicking pictures with them and even signed autographs for them.

Our youth watching their history unfold infront of them @INOXMovies pic.twitter.com/fIbcnBhZKp — (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Interestingly, this Om Raut directorial witnessed rave reviews from both audience and critics and raked in a collection of Rs. 14.50 crore nett at the box office on the opening day. For the uninitiated, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior witnessed a box office clash with starrer Chhapaak and managed to emerge as the box office winner on the day of release. It will be interesting to see if Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior can maintain the winning momentum in the coming days.

