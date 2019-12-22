Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn & Kajol promote their upcoming film on the sets of Indian Idol 11

Ajay Devgn & Kajol promote their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Ajay Devgn opts for a cool and dapper look while Kajol dons an exquisite saree.

is all set to recreate history on the celluloid with his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor plays the titular role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film which glorifies his heroism in the battlefield. Bringing out the essence of a Maratha soldier, Ajay Devgn fights it out with who makes for a dreadful antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. The film also brings real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol together on the screen after 11 years, giving us yet another reason to book our seats for the first day first show.

As the date of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's release is inching closer, Ajay Devgn and others have gone on a promotional spree. Recently, Ajay Devgn arrived on the sets of iconic singing reality show Indian Idol 11 in order to spread the word about his upcoming period drama. While Kajol's absence at the trailer launch event pinched the fans, she treated them joining Ajay for the promotional event today. Ditching his traditional avatar as seen in the film, Ajay opted for a cool and dapper look at the promotions. He wore a zipper tee with denim jeans and blue sports shoes. On the other hand, Kajol still seems to be in awe of her Savitribai Malusare look as she opts for a red and green saree and matches an exquisite neckpiece with her outfit.

Kajol styled her hair in a bun and sported a bindi on her forehead. Her attire and makeup resemble that of her character in the film. Kajol plays the role of Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare in the film. She looks as gorgeous in the film as she looks in her real life.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Besides, Ajay and Kajol, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

