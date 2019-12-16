Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan’s epic battle will make your wait seem longer

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak at the box office.

After the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero released the first trailer of the film, fans were super impressed with this magnum opus so much so that today, the makers of the film decided to drop a second teaser of the film. In the film, while plays the role of a Maratha general, Tanaji Malusare, who fought the Battle of Sinhagad (1670) against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, and will be seen as Uday Bhan, a Rajput working for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is Ajay’s 100th film of his career and his first biographical drama and besides Ajay and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Kajol. In the trailer, we can see Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s epic battle and let us admit that everything about this trailer screams opulence because from the sets to the acting and direction, everything is Numero Uno. In the trailer, we can see Ajay Devgn and Kajol divided between Ajay's duty as a father and his commitment towards his country, and amidst all the dialogues, one that catches our instant attention is wherein Ajay Devgn tells Kajol that Ek Taraf inseam ki iccha aur doosri taraf insaan ka karam..kiska palada bhaari hai…”

Kajol shared the second trailer on social media and alongside the trailer, she wrote, “4th Feb 1670: The battle that brought the entire nation to a standstill. Witness the moment history was created. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer2…” Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero is about the great fight for Kondhana when Taanaji took on Uday Bhan in order to erect the saffron flag, symbolic of Marathas. In the first trailer, the enmity between Saif and Ajay is evident as Saif tells Ajay, “Teri mitti jazbat se judi hai aur meri akal pani se.” While Ajay was last seen sharing screen space with Kajol in Toonpur Ka Superhero, Ajay and Saif are reuniting after Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture, Omkara (2006).

Besides the dialogues of the film, the makers have also released a track titled, Shankara Re Shankara, in which both Tanhaji and Udaybhan aka Saif and Ajay, the two enemies come face-to-face ahead of their final standoff on the battlefield. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash with 's Chhapaak at the box office.

