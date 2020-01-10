Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn shares an adorable picture drawn by a seventh grade kid; Check it out

Ajay Devgn shared an adorable picture drawn by a seventh grade kid. The picture sees a drawing of Tanhaji's character in full glory.

The magnum opus titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the big screen today. The film sees Bollywood stalwart as the brave Koli Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The film will feature as Uday Bhan Singh and Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. The leading star of the period drama shared an adorable picture drawn by a seventh grade kid. The picture sees a drawing of Tanhaji's character in full glory. The Golmaal actor Ajay Devgn also shared another picture by an eight grade student. The makers of the highly anticipated film had reportedly arranged a screening for the kids, where they got to enjoy the film and also at the same time learn about a very crucial time period of our culturally rich history.

The kids have reportedly loved and enjoyed the film to the fullest and some of them even drew the character of Tanhaji in appreciation of the film. The Omkara actor also was spotted spending time with the school kids, and interacting with them. The film is turning out to be a super hit film. The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slowly and steadily getting a hold on the box office collections. The film which depicts the valour and brilliance of the warrior Tanhaji will see him going head on with Saif Ali Khan's character Uday Bhan Singh.

Television actor Sharad Kelkar is seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the mega budget film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The fans and film audience are giving the Ajay Devgn starrer a thumbs up at the box office and have shared positive reviews of the film on social media.

(ALSO READ: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn comes out in defense of the film & says it isn’t against any religion)

Credits :instagram

Read More