Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn shares a hard hitting dialogue promo from the film

After releasing Bharat: Ek Sone Ki Chidiya dialogue yesterday from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the makers have released the next dialogue promo of the movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring , and Kajol is one of the most awaited movies this year. The movie reunites Kajol and Ajay after 11 years. The two were last seen together onscreen in You Me Aur Hum. In fact, even Saif and Ajay have collaborated after more than a decade with Tanhaji. The two were last seen in Omkara. After releasing Bharat: Ek Sone Ki Chidiya dialogue yesterday, the makers have released the next dialogue promo of the movie.

Ajay Devgn himself shared the dialogue promo on his social media account. He wrote, "Satya. Swaraj. Swabhiman. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas from 10th January 2020, in 3D. http://bit.ly/DialoguePromo16-Tanhaji @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm." The dialogue promo features Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Ajay as Tanaji Malusare. After releasing the hard-hitting dialogues of the film, the makers have piqued the audiences interest after which Ajay's fans are for sure eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles.

Check out Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's dialogue promo here:

About the movie, Ajay said it was his dream to produce and be a part of such a cinematic spectacle and he is happy with the way it has come out. Not just that, it is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor shared his gratitude towards fans. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

