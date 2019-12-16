Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn shares a new poster of the film ahead of its second trailer

The makers have released a new poster of the film featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. In the poster, Ajay Devgn is seen holding a sword in his hand.

After making us go gaga over the amazing trailer and posters of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the makers have released a new poster of the film featuring , and Kajol. In the poster, Ajay Devgn is seen holding a sword in his hand. A close up look of Ajay, Saif and Kajol have been shown in the poster. All three look fierce and are ready for the war. Ajay Devgn himself shared the poster on his Instagram account.

Ajay wrote, "#TanhajiTrailer2 arrives today at 5.30 pm! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @kajol #SaifAliKhan @omraut @bhushankumar @sharadkelkar #AjayDevgnFFilms @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @tanhajifilm." The first trailer of the film had already left fans excited. The second trailer will be out at 5:30 pm today. The makers of Tanhaji are creating a great buzz for the movie. From releasing amazing posters to releasing the amazing songs, the makers have left the fans eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Even Kajol, who is quite active on social media has shared the poster of the film.

Check out the poster here:

After the 2006 movie Omkara, Ajay and Saif will be reuniting onscreen in Tanhaji. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's narrative is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of king Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. The movie marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema and is all set to hit the theaters on January 10, 2020. In the film, Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Uday Bhan.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol give major couple goals as they arrive in style at the airport

Credits :Instagram

Read More