Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clocks 2: 4 iconic scenes from Ajay Devgn, Kajol & Saif starrer that will live on

Bollywood and its love for period dramas are not hidden from anyone. From Padmaavat to Bajirao Mastani a lot of such historical films have been made and fans have loved them. It indeed takes a lot of effort for any filmmaker to recreate history in such a way that viewers not only have a wonderful experience while they watch the film but also the film should stay with them for years to come. One such brilliant film was Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. From the storyline, acting of the stars to the background score, everything seemed to have fallen perfectly for the film. Well, today Tanhaji turns 2 and on this occasion, we thought of listing down some of the best scenes from the film that can still give us goosebumps.

Tanhaji’s entry scene

One of the best scenes in the movie is the one where Ajay Devgn makes his rocking and strategic entry to beat the Mughals. The scene begins with Tanhaji and his army waiting on the rocky mountains quietly as the Mughals are going to pass by on their horses. The timing and planning of Tanhaji and his team were commendable and this scene is proof of how well they used to strategise everything. Also, when Ajay Devgn lets himself free and goes straight down flying in the air tied to a rope, it will give you goosebumps.

Tanhaji & Udyabhan’s final fight scene

Be it any movie, the climax fighting scene is always the most powerful and especially when the two main characters of the film collide with each other, it is a visual treat. Tanhaji (Ajay Devgn) and Udaybhan’s (Saif Ali Khan) last fighting scene was one such amazing visual experience that kept all the viewers on the edge of their seats. The way Tanhaji bravely fought Udaybhan despite his hand being chopped off from his body makes it one of the best scenes of the film.

Savitribai trying to see herself with Tanhaji in a mirror

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the best real-life Jodi’s of Bollywood. It is always a pleasure to see the two together. They have given several hit films as an on-screen couple in the past and after many years this Jodi was seen on the silver screen. With one of the iconic Jodi’s playing a couple in the film, how can a romantic moment between them not be on this list? In this scene, Savitribai sits on Tanhaji’s lap and tells him that their Jodi is very good and it is beautiful.

Savitribai’s emotional scene before Tanhaji’s big fright

It takes a lot of courage for any wife to stay strong while her husband is off for a big deadly mission. This particular scene has a lot of emotions in it. On the one hand, Savitribai is emotional and weak that her husband has to leave soon for the war but on the other hand, she stands strong and shows full confidence in Tanhaji and assures him that he would win.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn shifts dates for Kaithi & to begin shooting from next week; Details Inside