Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior crosses Rs 100 crore mark; Ajay Devgn thanks fans for love and support
Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the theatres on December 10 and it has been enjoying a great run at the ticket windows thanks tor positive word of mouth and reviews from masses and critics. And within a span of 6 days, the movie has already entered the coveted club of Rs 100 crore. Yes, you read it right! And now the actor took to his Twitter to thank his fans for showcasing love and support for the movie. He wrote, “Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm”
For the unversed, the movie collected Rs 16 crore on Sankranthi i.e. on Wednesday. The movie is giving stiff competition to Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak which was also released on the same day. The historic drama earned Rs 14.50 crore on its opening day and just saw a minor dip on the first Monday. Tuesday collection was again better.
Check out the tweet right below.
Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm pic.twitter.com/QmHmJ5zBaZ
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 16, 2020
Speaking of the movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the biographical period action film stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Kajol among others. Directed by Om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji.
What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.
Add new comment