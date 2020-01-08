Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior debutante Elakshi Gupta says THIS about Ananya Panday, Janhvi and other star kids

Elakshi Gupta, who marks her Bollywood debut with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, praises Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and other star kids in the industry.

Bollywood seems to be full of fresh energy these days as we see a bunch of millennial actors entering the industry. After Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and others, another batch of new entrants are all set to mark their Bollywood debut in 2020. We already heard the news about newcomer Lakshya making his Dharma debut starring with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 and now we have Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior debutante Elakshi Gupta elaborate about her stint in Bollywood.

In an interview with Times Of India, Elakshi Gupta spoke about her role in the film in length and revealed that she will be seen playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife Soyarabai. She expressed her joy on being associated with a big banner film such as Tanhaji in her first attempt itself. Being a periodic drama, it is a double celebration for the starlet as she has always been in awe of the genre she exclaims. While Elakshi was all gaga over marking her debut, she also revealed that it was not a cakewalk. However, she stated that director Om Raut and the entire team were so supportive that it kept her calm while performing with established and senior actors such as and Kajol. She also shared the screen with Sharad Kelkar who plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film.

Elakshi also spoke about competition with Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and other star kids saying that they have had their own struggles as well. She feels that they have done great for themselves and are working hard to get the success and name that they have been dreaming for. She also expressed that she would love to collaborate and work with them in the near future. She ended saying that she aspires to do strong roles. She is a trained dancer and martial arts expert and she looks forward to doing films and web series. Elakshi also says that she is open to playing parallel leads.

