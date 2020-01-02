Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Dialogue Promo: Ajay Devgn gives us a glimpse of India's struggle for freedom

Just a few days ahead of the release of the film, Ajay Devgn has shared a dialogue promo from the film titled, 'Bharat: Ek Sone Ki Chidiya'. It is the sixteenth dialogue promo from the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring , and Kajol is one of the most awaited movies this year. The historic movie celebrates the valour of the warrior and has been mounted on a huge production budget. The movie reunites Kajol and Ajay after 11 years. The two were last seen together onscreen in You Me Aur Hum. In fact, even Saif and Ajay have collaborated after more than a decade with Tanhaji. The two were last seen in Omkara.

Just a few days ahead of the release of the film, Ajay Devgn has shared a dialogue promo from the film titled, 'Bharat: Ek Sone Ki Chidiya'. It is the sixteenth dialogue promo from the film. In the video, Ajay shows us a glimpse of Bharat's (India) struggle for freedom. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, "An epic start to the new year! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas from 10th January 2020, in 3D. http://bit.ly/Tanhaji_DialoguePromo16 @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm."

Check out Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's dialogue promo:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. About the movie, Ajay said it was his dream to produce and be a part of such a cinematic spectacle and he is happy with the way it has come out. Not just that, it is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor shared his gratitude towards fans. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

