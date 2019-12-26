Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior EXCLUSIVE PROMO: Ajay Devgn's valour will evoke patriotism in his fans

In an exclusive promo of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay's valour and strength of character will leave you excited. Read on.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most awaited movies this year. The movie stars , , Kajol in the lead roles and releases on January 10, 2020. The historic movie celebrates the valour of the warrior and has been mounted on a huge production budget. In a new promo, we have got our hands-on, Ajay as Tanhaji exudes the strength of the character like a pro making you feeling patriotic.

In the movie, Ajay plays the titular role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie glorifies his heroism on the battlefield. Bringing out the essence of a Maratha soldier, Ajay Devgn fights it out with Saif Ali Khan who makes for a dreadful antagonist as Udaybhan Rathod. The movie also marks the return of the husband-wife pair of Ajay and Kajol after 11 years. In fact, even Saif and Ajay have collaborated after more than a decade with Tanhaji.



Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. About the movie, Ajay said it was his dream to produce and be a part of such a cinematic spectacle and he is happy with the way it has come out. Not just that, it is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor shared his gratitude towards fans.

