Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior EXCLUSIVE PROMO: Ajay Devgn's valour will evoke patriotism in his fans
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most awaited movies this year. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol in the lead roles and releases on January 10, 2020. The historic movie celebrates the valour of the warrior and has been mounted on a huge production budget. In a new promo, we have got our hands-on, Ajay as Tanhaji exudes the strength of the character like a pro making you feeling patriotic.
Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. About the movie, Ajay said it was his dream to produce and be a part of such a cinematic spectacle and he is happy with the way it has come out. Not just that, it is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor shared his gratitude towards fans.
Are you excited for Tanhaji? Let us know in the comments section below.
