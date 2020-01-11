Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Kajol REVEALS not Ajay Devgn but her father gave the best acting advice to her

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

From the past few weeks, Kajol and have been busy with the promotions of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and finally, the film has hit the screens and has seen a box office clash with ’s Chhapaak. A few days back, Kajol and Ajay Devgn hosted a special screening of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in Mumbai for friends and family, and the actors were snapped with Nysa and Yug.

Talking about the film, it is a historical period drama, based on the life of 17th century Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, and the film is directed by filmmaker Om Raut. In the film, Ajay Devgn is seen in the titular role of Tanaji, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji's general, and Kajol is seen as Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while plays the antagonist in the film. Now during a recent interaction with fans, Kajol was asked about the best acting advice that she has ever received and the Baazigar actor said that the best acting advice that she has ever received was from her father. Kajol said, “The best acting advice I have ever received was actually from my dad who told me that ‘Ek Baar chuna lag gaya toh phir lag gaya, ab toh nahi utrega’, and I never believed him. I was like I can leave the film industry, I can always leave acting..I can always do whatever I want, who is there to stop me. But he was right, 30 years down the line, 28 years down the line, I am still here.”

For all those who don’t know, with Tanhaji, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have reunited onscreen after 10 years as they were last seen in the 2010 film Toonpur Ka Super Hero.

