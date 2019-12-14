Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Plea filed against Ajay Devgn's film in Delhi High Court for misrepresentation

The petition filed against the film states that the lead character of Tanhaji is a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli, whereas the film shows Tanhaji belonging to the Maratha community.

The upcoming Bollywood film titled Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has landed in trouble as a plea has been filed against the film in Delhi High Court for misrepresentation. The starrer is making headlines as a petition also has been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for banning the film from certification for public viewing. The petition states that the film does not state the true lineage of Tanhaji Malusare, the character essayed by Singham actor Ajay Devgn. The film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Bollywood actor .

The petition filed against the film states that the lead character of Tanhaji is a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli, whereas the film shows Tanhaji belonging to the Maratha community. The Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh in their plea want the makers to reveal the warrior's true lineage. The plea further adds how the true identity of Tanhaji Malusare has not been shown in order to get commercial and political gains. The film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will see real life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol reunite on the silver screen after a gap of 11 years.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress Kajol will be essaying the role of Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the character named Uday Bhan. Actor Jagapathi Babu plays Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar will essay Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based in the era of 17th century and the film is helmed by director Om Raut. The film is slated for a release on January 10, 2020.

Check out the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior below:

