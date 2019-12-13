Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Posters: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan prep to fight as warriors in an epic battle

In the first poster, we can see Ajay as Tanaji standing with a sword and shield in his hand and is ready to fight the battle and in the background, we can see Saif aka Uday Bhan giving a fierce look.

After releasing the character posters, trailer and some amazing songs from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the makers have released two new posters from the film. The two posters feature as Tanaji Malusare and as Uday Bhan. In the first poster, we can see Ajay as Tanaji standing with a sword and shield in his hand and is ready to fight the battle and in the background, we can see Saif aka Uday Bhan giving a fierce look.

In the second poster, we can see Uday Bhan standing with a big sword in his hand is ready to defeat the opposition and in the background, Tanaji is giving an angry look. Both Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are posing in their warrior look in the posters. Ajay Devgn himself shared the two posters on his Instagram account in his story. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior takes us on a historical tour as Ajay Devgn steps into the shoes of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare and turns into the Maratha military leader for the screen.

Check out the posters here:

The movie also stars Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire. It marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema and reunites the real-life couple, Ajay and Kajol, on-screen after 11 years. The film was scheduled for the worldwide release on 27 December 2019, but on 24 March, the release date was further pushed back to 10 January 2020.

Also Read: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Maay Bhavani: Ajay Devgn & Kajol bring out the true essence of Marathas

Credits :Instagram

Read More