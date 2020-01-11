Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Saif Ali Khan on comparisons to Ranveer Singh’s Khilji: Happy to be compared

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featuring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan has hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

As we speak, is winning hearts in his first ever historical role in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring and Kajol. As we can tell from the trailer of the film, Saif plays the antagonist in the film and when he was asked about the immediate comparisons to ’s role of Khilji in Padmaavat, Saif Ali Khan said that the comparisons weren’t on his mind.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, netizens were quick to draw a comparison between Saif’s character in Tanhaji to that of Ranveer Singh’s role in Padmavaat (2018) as Khilji. Now, in an interview, Saif Ali Khan opened up on the comparisons as he said that the comparisons were never on his mind. “It wasn’t on my mind, when I started playing this role. But I appreciate that Ranveer has set the bar high for essaying a historical character in Hindi films. The roles I play are usually original, and I’ve never had to take inspiration from anyone, nor have I found my work being compared to anyone else’s,” shared Saif.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan was happy that his performance was being compared to another actor’s performance because he is sure that people, after watching the film, will realize that the roles are completely different. “I’m happy to be compared with another actor’s performance. I feel people will realise that both the roles are completely different once they watch the film,” Saif said. Next, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Jawaani Jaaneman co-starring and the film will release in January 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More