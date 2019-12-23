Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Ghamand Kar: Ajay Devgn starrer's catchy theme song to be out tomorrow

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release their next song Ghamand Kar tomorrow. This will Tanhaji's theme song. Ajay Devgn has shared the look of the song on his social media account today.

After making the audience go gaga over the trailer and some amazing songs like Maay Bhavani, Shankara Re Shankara, the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are all set to release their next song Ghamand Kar tomorrow. This will be Tanhaji's catchy theme song. has shared the look of the song on his social media account today. In the poster of the song, Ajay Devgn looks fierce as Subhedar Tanaji Malusare. He is donning a red turban in the poster.

Sharing the look, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Taandav sa yuddh kar, yuddh kar bhayankar. The theme of Tanhaji, #GhamandKar, out tomorrow! #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior." From his caption we can make a guess that the theme song will be shown before the big battle in the movie. Ajay portrays the role of the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film which glorifies his heroism in the battlefield. Bringing out the essence of a Maratha soldier, Ajay Devgn fights it out with who makes for a dreadful antagonist Udaybhan Rathod.

Check out Ajay Devgn's tweet here:

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Besides, Ajay and Saif, the film also stars Kajol as Savitribai Malusare, Jagapathi Babu as Shelaar Mama and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. It marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Hindi cinema and reunites the real-life couple, Ajay and Kajol, on-screen after 11 years.

