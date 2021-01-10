Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turns 1: 5 epic dialogues from Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol’s period drama

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which boasts of huge sets, war scenes, completes one year. Today, we present you with some empowering dialogues from the film.

Indian filmmakers love to recreate history on the silver screen and narrate the glorious stories of the past. Right from Padmaavat to Panipat and many other historical dramas take us back in time and have also sparked controversies. The , , Kajol and Sharad Kelkar starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had also sparked a lot of drama for the distortion of history after its trailer was released. The political parties including the National Congress Party had warned the makers for portraying history in a wrong manner. But despite all objections, the film was released and did great business at the box office. Movie buffs loved the elaborate sets, war scenes, action sequences, and extraordinary dialogues.

Controversies surrounding Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan, who essayed the role of Udaybhan Rathod, was trolled after he said that he doesn't think there was an idea of India until the British came along. The actor had to face ire from many Hindu groups for his bold statement. Another controversy started when a Maratha flag with the symbol of 'Om' was seen in the trailer. However, Ajay Devgn later clarified and said that it has been rectified.

Who was Tanaji?

The film is a biography on the life of a warrior Tanaji Malusare, a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Om Raut, comprises elaborate sets, epic war scenes, action sequences and empowering dialogues. The movie had received an overwhelming response and positive reviews from the critics and audience. The historical drama narrates how Tanhaji Malusare (Devgn) reclaimed the Kondhana Fort (now called Sinhagad) from Rajput commander Udaybhan (Saif Ali Khan). High on visuals and powerful action, the film is a complete package of brilliant performances from everyone.

As the film completes one year, we present you with some empowering and best dialogues from the film.

1. Ajay Devgn and his father's conversation:

"Log vasihat mein bahut kuch chhod jaate hai…mein tere liye karz chhodkar jaa raha hoon."

When Tanhaji’s father was dying, he said this line to his son and gave him a bracelet.

2. Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn:

Teri mitti jazbaat se judi hai, aur meri akkal pani se. Tu jaan de sakta hai, main jaan le sakta hoon."

When Udaybhan and Tanhaji indulged in a war of words during a fight scene.

3. Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar’s characters' mother:

"Aapke ek bete ne aapke liye Swaraj khada kar diya...dusre ko joote pehnaneka mauka toh de."

Tanhaji promised her that he'd win back Kondhana Fort.

4. Savitribai Malusare praising her husband:

‘Jab Shivaji Raje ki talvaar chalti hai, toh auraton ka ghungat aur brahmanon ka janeyu salaamat rehta hai.’

Kajol, who essayed the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife, praises her husband's bravery.

5. Tanhaji giving a speech to his people:

"Jis tarah mitti ke har kann mein pahad hota hai, har beej mein ek jungle, har talvaar mein ek sena, ussi tarah har ek Maratha mein chupa hai laakh Maratha."

Tanhaji Malusare explains to his people the importance of Swaraj and their responsibility towards their kingdom.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn shares why Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the perfect film to watch on Independence Day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×