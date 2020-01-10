Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Twitter Review: Audience deem Ajay Devgn starrer BLOCKBUSTER; See Reactions

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases at the cinemas this weekend. The movie clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: January 10, 2020 03:34 pm
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Twitter Review: Audience deem Ajay Devgn starrer BLOCKBUSTER; See ReactionsTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Twitter Review: Audience deem Ajay Devgn starrer BLOCKBUSTER; See Reactions
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hits the cinemas today. The period drama sees Ajay Devgn play the titular role with Kajol playing Savitribai Malusare and Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The Om Raut directorial also stars Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. While the box office numbers will not be out until tomorrow, the audience is taking to Twitter to share their reviews. 

Several moviegoers have deemed the movie a blockbuster. They have thoroughly enjoyed Ajay's role in the period drama. Many have even compared the movie with Baahubali, given the theme and scale of the movie. A few went on to even confess Tanhaji is at par with Hollywood dramas as well. 

"The climax of Tanhaji is the best climax of Ajay Devgn carrier and fill with lots of goosebumps," a Twitter user wrote. "Screenplay, 3D Effects, Background Score, Music, Songs, Action, Performance, Direction... All Departments are Superb.. Blockbuster is on The Way," added another user. 

Check out a Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior reviews below: 

Pinkvilla awarded Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with four stars and reviewed, "Tanhaji is a visual treat and showcases the life of the warrior who believes that nothing is above Swaraj. The film fires from all cylinders. The entire team of Tanhaji needs a mention whether it's the story, script, cinematography, production design, costume design, background score and music."

Read the full review here: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's film to win audience's heart through cinematic spectacle

Have you seen Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement