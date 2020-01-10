Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Twitter Review: Audience deem Ajay Devgn starrer BLOCKBUSTER; See Reactions

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases at the cinemas this weekend. The movie clashes with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hits the cinemas today. The period drama sees play the titular role with Kajol playing Savitribai Malusare and essaying the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The Om Raut directorial also stars Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in key roles. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior clashes with 's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. While the box office numbers will not be out until tomorrow, the audience is taking to Twitter to share their reviews.

Several moviegoers have deemed the movie a blockbuster. They have thoroughly enjoyed Ajay's role in the period drama. Many have even compared the movie with Baahubali, given the theme and scale of the movie. A few went on to even confess Tanhaji is at par with Hollywood dramas as well.

"The climax of Tanhaji is the best climax of Ajay Devgn carrier and fill with lots of goosebumps," a Twitter user wrote. "Screenplay, 3D Effects, Background Score, Music, Songs, Action, Performance, Direction... All Departments are Superb.. Blockbuster is on The Way," added another user.

Check out a Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior reviews below:

The canvas is very large, sets are very big perhaps the biggest for a Bollywood film and one of biggest in Indian cinema along with the Baahubali!! You feel nothing less than watching a big budget Hollywood war movie in the theatre!! #TanhajiReview https://t.co/EPP5iKDPss — nyan (@The_RKF) January 10, 2020

#TanhajiReview :- Thank you so much @omraut and @ajaydevgn for retaining the pride of Maratha History. #Tanhaji seems slow at the start but then has Strong 2nd half and Outstanding Climax which force you to Clap. Visually it is the Best 3D experience in Bollywood.

Rating- 7/10* pic.twitter.com/TDw5ZjKiuk — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) January 9, 2020

Review: This is the visual spectacle that will not be unseen at any cost.

The story is terrafic and also presented with mindblowing screenplay.

A must watch.#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiReview — Rahul Singh (@RahulSi536) January 9, 2020

Pinkvilla awarded Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with four stars and reviewed, "Tanhaji is a visual treat and showcases the life of the warrior who believes that nothing is above Swaraj. The film fires from all cylinders. The entire team of Tanhaji needs a mention whether it's the story, script, cinematography, production design, costume design, background score and music."

Read the full review here: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's film to win audience's heart through cinematic spectacle

Have you seen Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior yet? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

