Tania Shroff shares an unseen PIC with BF Ahan, Athiya & Suniel Shetty to wish KL Rahul on his birthday

Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff have been in a relationship for quite some time. They are often spotted by the paparazzi as and when they step out together in the dream city of Mumbai. Tania was also present at the star-studded screening of beau Ahan’s debut film Tadap last year. She is fond of her boyfriend Ahan's family including Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, and Athiya Shetty. She gets along very well with them. Tania is often spotted chilling with Ahan's sister Athiya Shetty and her boyfriend-cricketer KL Rahul.

Today marks KL Rahul's 30th birthday and Tania took to her Instagram stories to wish him and shared an unseen picture that features Ahan, Suniel, Athiya, and Mana. She captioned it as, "Happy Birthday @rahulkl" along with a lion emoji. In the photo, one can see Rahul smiling for the camera, while Athiya is seen laughing as she stands close to him. Ahan and Tania are also seen posing for the camera. Suniel, on the other hand, is not facing the camera, and his wife Mana is looking at her husband.

Earlier today, Athiya wished her boyfriend his birthday and shared romantic photos. Athiya captioned her post, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji)." Reacting to the post, KL Rahul commented, "Love you (black heart emoji)." Ahan Shetty too shared a photo on Instagram Stories wishing KL Rahul. He wrote, "Happy birthday," tagging the cricketer.

