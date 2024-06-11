Tanisha Mukerji reveals Kajol is like mother figure in her life; admits Ajay Devgn taught her THIS

A sibling relationship is always incomplete without fights, agreed? And Bollywood actress Kajol and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji are no exception. Just like any other sibling duo, these two also indulge in fights.

In a recent interview, the Neal ‘n’ Nikki actress opened up about sharing a Tom and Jerry relationship with her sister. She also revealed that her elder sister and her husband, Ajay Devgn, are like parents to her.

Tanishaa Mukerji on her relationship with Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Talking to Bombay Times, Tanishaa Mukerji recalled that their dad used to call her and Kajol Tom and Jerry, where the DDLJ actress was Tom. She added that over the years, they have only become mature, Tom and Jerry.

Tanishaa also stated that Kajol is like a mother figure to her, while her husband, Ajay Devgn is like a father figure. Talking about what she has learned from her elder sister and her husband, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed, “He has taught me to be considerate and kind to everyone.” Talking about her sister, she said, “She has taught me to be strong and stand up for the people we love. It takes a village to raise a child and I had a beautiful village.”

Tanishaa Mukerji compares her career to Kajol

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Tanishaa spoke about being constantly compared with Kajol. She stated that it did not bother her. Talking about comparison, Mukerji said, "I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors; why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their own journey; that’s what I believe."

Tanishaa Mukerji admitted that her career wasn't as good as that of her sister, Kajol, and added, "But she started when she was 16." She also shared that Kajol took on responsibilities quite early in her life, and she has turned out to be stricter than their mom, Tanuja. Talking about her bond with both of them, Tanishaa said that Tanuja is like her friend and Kajol is strict like a mother.

"She is like all our mothers. She is the strict one, full mummy," the 46-year-old actress added.

