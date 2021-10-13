Tanishaa Mukerji backs Shah Rukh Khan’s son, opines Aryan Khan is being harassed

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case. Now, Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji has lended support to the Khan family claiming that Aryan Khan is being ‘harassed’. According to her, the star-kid has been put on a ‘media trial’.

In an interaction with the Times of India, Tanishaa Mukerji opined that Indian masses have become extremely ‘callous’ towards stars. She added how people have developed a generic opinion about the ‘pros and cons’ of being a star kid. According to the actor, there’s no compassion left towards Bollywood personalities. During the same interaction, she urged people to be more ‘discerning’ while looking at evidence before jumping into conclusion. Lastly, she questioned if really ‘justice’ is being served in the alleged Aryan Khan drug case.

She said, “I definitely think that in Aryan’s case, this is harassment. More so by putting the child on a media trial! This is not real journalism, just sensationalism or Bollywood bashing as you would say. Unfortunately, people have become callous towards our stars saying things like, that these are the pros and cons to being a star kid! Really? Obviously they don’t have any compassion. This country is for all of us and people should be more discerning when looking at the evidence and think what if this was happening to my child? What would I do? Is this justice?”

Tanishaa isn’t the only one who has come in support of the Khan family. Earlier in the day, even superstar Salman Khan was snapped outside Mannat as he paid a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s family amid the controversy. Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan has been sent to judicial custody. On Wednesday, October 13, the honourable court decided to continue his bail hearing tomorrow on Thursday, October 14.

ALSO READ| NCB tells court Aryan Khan has been involved in 'illicit procurement & distribution of contraband'