Tanishaa Mukerji DEFENDS actors amid ongoing debate on ‘unrealistic demands’; blames directors for prolonged shooting

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, known for her roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi cinema, has delved into the ongoing discourse on actors' impractical requests for numerous vanity vans and personal chefs, which result in increased film production costs.

For those unfamiliar, Tanishaa is the sister of actress Kajol, and the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja Mukherjee.

Tanishaa Mukerji on actors’ ‘unrealistic demands’

Tanishaa Mukerji recently attributed the unrealistic demands of actors, such as multiple vanity vans and personal chefs, to corporate companies. In an interview with Indian Express, she said, “Suppose an individual producer goes to the actor and says I want to do a film with you and I can pay you Rs 5 crore. On the other hand, these corporate companies jump in and say ‘we need 30 days from you, we will pay you Rs 30 crore’, how can an individual producer compete with a production house?”

Tanishaa expressed her belief that actors should not impose excessive demands on independent producers. She mentioned it's unjust for directors and producers to claim that actors have their tantrums. She highlighted the importance of considering the time an actor invests on set before criticizing their requirements.

Tanishaa Mukerji asks to analyze things before criticizing stars

Tanishaa also emphasized the difference in situations, citing an example of Akshay Kumar's work schedule. She questioned if the actor they're working with is also adhering to a 9-5 schedule like Akshay Kumar. She challenged the notion of labeling actors as having tantrums without considering their willingness to commit to long hours on set.

Advertisement

The actress further suggested analyzing these factors before criticizing actors' demands for facilities like gyms and personal chefs in their vanity vans. She reasoned that such amenities are necessary for maintaining their health and fitness during tight shooting schedules.

She feels that the film's budget is contingent on the director's decisions. Tanishaa recommended reducing the number of shooting days and ensuring efficiency in scheduling. She dismissed claims about the exorbitant cost of vanity vans as mere exaggerations. The One Two Three actress also advised producers to negotiate terms and conditions with actors upfront and to walk away if they cannot afford the star's demands.

She advised independent producers with limited budgets to communicate openly with the star, confident that they can reach a compromise. However, she noted that corporate entities may face demands due to their financial capacity, summarizing it as a matter of demand and supply.

Tanishaa Mukerji on professional front

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tanishaa has been seen in a handful of films in her career spanning over two decades. She appeared in films like Neel 'N' Nikki, Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Tango Charlie, Luv You Shankar, Sssshhh… and One Two Three.

ALSO READ: Tanishaa Mukerji reacts to constant comparisons with sister Kajol; says, 'My career was not as good as her but…’