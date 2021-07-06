Tanishaa Mukerji opens up on freezing her eggs at 39: It's okay to not have children, not the only calling

Kajol's sister and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about why she decided to freeze her eggs and normalising talk around it.

Tanishaa Mukerji is getting real about her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 39. In a candid chat with ETimes, Kajol's sister and former Bigg Boss contestant Tanishaa opened up about why she decided to freeze her eggs and why she didn't do it earlier. Speaking to the portal, she said, "I wanted to freeze my eggs at the age of 33. At that time, when I went to my doctor (who finally froze my eggs now)… it is funny but she stopped me from doing so at that time. While she told me it takes a toll on your body, she advised I should do it when I have no hope of conceiving a baby."

She added that the decision was a "personal choice" and the discussion around freezing eggs should be normalised. "And today, it is perfectly ok to not have children. Adopt, there’s enough in this world. More people need to go out and talk about this. It’s ok for women to not have children. That’s not the only calling in your life. It’s okay to not get married, not be in a relationship and not define yourself with a man beside you. Back in the days, my grandmother and women those days didn’t define themselves with the man. We have gone wrong somewhere in the middle. My grandmother was a strong, amazing personality, who never defined herself with a man," Tanishaa said.

Speaking about her own mum and veteran actress Tanuja, Tanishaa said, "My mother always told me since my teenage days that I don’t need to get married to have a baby. My mom has always been very supportive, progressive and forward thinking woman. That’s what I respect about her. Even my sister. I am surrounded by strong women."

Credits :Etimes

