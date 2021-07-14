Tanishaa Mukerji opens up on star kids making it big: I'm number one poster child of nepotism failing

Tanishaa Mukerji called the nepotism debate a "rubbish argument" and stated that there is plenty of hard work involved even if you are a star kid.

Tanishaa Mukerji, who starred in several films in the early aughts, has opened up about the big debate on nepotism that has engulfed Bollywood in the last few years. The 'Neal n Nikki' actress called the nepotism debate a "rubbish argument" and stated that there is plenty of hard work involved even if you are a star kid. Speaking to ETimes, Tanishaa said that there are pros and cons to being a star kid.

Elaborating on her viewpoint on nepotism, Tanishaa said, "Nepotism is a rubbish argument. It’s just a fancy word that people are using out of the context a lot of times. In today’s industry, if you are not working hard, you are not being seen. It is hard work. There are pros and cons to everything. A person, who is not a star kid and makes it big in the industry, they will talk about how difficult it was to get their first break. But they don’t have to deal with the pre-conceived notion that the whole world had about a star kid – yeh toh Dharmendra ka beta, isko toh Dharam paaji k tarah hona hai or yeh toh Tanuja ki beti hai, isko toh Tanuja ki tarah hona hai. No, they come with a blank slate. That’s a huge benefit in our industry. There are a lot of cons also. I am not denying it."

She added that being a star kid does not guarantee success and gave an example of her own. Calling herself the "poster child" of nepotism failing, Tanishaa said, "I have got Rani (Mukerji) on one side, Ajay (Devgn) on one side, my mother is Tanuja, my sister is Kajol and I also have Ayan (cousin, director) in the family. I am number one poster child of nepotism failing. (laughs) All those people screaming nepotism, look at me and then talk. Some people will have a problem with what I have said, but some people will also say that she makes sense. It’s a give and take. It’s a beautiful time in the world to be out there and speaking your mind because people are having these conversations. And this is important."

The former Bigg Boss contestant also said that apart from being stars kids, actors like , and are extremely talented.

ALSO READ: Tanishaa Mukerji opens up on freezing her eggs at 39: It's okay to not have children, not the only calling

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×