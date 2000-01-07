Tanishaa Mukerji quashes wedding rumours; Says ‘Will let everyone know if it happens’

Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji has recently become the talk of the town when she posted a pic of her feet from her Goa vacation on Instagram. However, it was not the feet that drew the attention but her feet rings. The rings left the internet users wondering if the Neal ‘n’ Niki actress had tied the wedding knot secretly. Although Tanishaa was busy vacationing in Goa, the actress was unaware of the buzz that little rings had created on the internet.

While chatting with Hindustan Times, Tanishaa Mukerji quashed wedding rumours and said, “I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?” The former Bigg Boss contestant also talked about her marriage plans and admitted that it is indeed in her mind. She said that she is waiting for her man of dreams and will let the world know about the wedding herself.

See the post here:

On being asked about her relationship status, Tanishaa confirmed that she is 'happily' single and that there is no need to keep it 'ambiguous.'

Tanishaa Mukerji is the younger daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Sssshhh… She was last seen in the film Code Name Abdul. It revolved around a RAW secret mission. Tanishaa was seen in the lead with Ashok Chaudhry, Khatera Hakimi and others.

