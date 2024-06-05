Tanishaa Mukerji reacts to constant comparisons with sister Kajol; says, 'My career was not as good as her but…’

Unlike her elder sister, actress Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji has had a handful of films in her career spanning more than two decades. She has appeared in movies like Neel 'N' Nikki and Sarkar. Born to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja, Tanishaa has been compared to Kajol in Bollywood, for how their respective careers have panned out in the film industry. However, she remains unfazed by the comparison.

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about being compared to Kajol

In a new interview with Indian Express, Tanishaa Mukerji shared her opinion on how she has witnessed constant comparison with her sister Kajol but it doesn't bother her.

Talking about comparison, the Neel 'N' Nikki actress said, "I can’t look at my sister and me and compare. I don’t even compare myself to other actors, why will I compare myself to my sister? Every actor and star has their own journey, that’s what I believe."

Tanishaa Mukerji admitted that her career wasn't as good as that of her sister, Kajol, and added, "...but she started when she was 16."

Tanishaa thanks her sister Kajol for her 'comfortable' career

Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about being blessed with receiving privileges because of her sister Kajol. She acknowledged the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress saying, "I thank her career for giving me whatever I needed."

Speaking about her journey, Tanishaa further said that she didn't have to work much and had a 'comfortable' career, while adding, "I never compare. I think the world loves to keep comparing, I don’t live in that space.”

Tanishaa on her bond with her mom Tanuja, and sister, Kajol

Tanishaa Mukerji also shared that Kajol took on responsibilities quite early in her life, and she has turned out to be stricter than their mom, Tanuja. Talking about her bond with both of them, Tanishaa said that Tanuja is like her friend and Kajol is strict like a mother.

"She is like all our mothers. She is the strict one, full mummy," the 46-year-old actress added.

Tanishaa Mukerji's work front

Apart from Neel 'N' Nikki and Sarkar, Tanishaa Mukerji has worked in movies like Sarkar Raj, Tango Charlie, and One Two Three. She also participated in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 7, wherein she emerged as the first runner-up.

