Tanishaa Mukerji's birthday with mommy Tanuja and her friends by the pool is how you do it right; see PHOTOS

Tanishaa Mukerji spent a fun birthday with mom Tanuja and her friends and we think it is just about the right way to do it. Check out the photos right here.

Tanishaa Mukerji is celebrated her 42nd birthday on Monday and the celebrations were sure super cool as they enjoyed a getaway. Young or old, birthdays are always a special occasion and so, it is important to not only feel good and have fun on the big day, but it is equally important to do so around friends and family. And so, the Neal 'N' Nikki actress was taken away on her birthday and the special day was made all the more special with loads of love and some celebrations.

Tanishaa took to social media herself as she shared photos and videos from her time away on the birthday. Right from cutting the cake to spending some fun time in and around the pool, her birthday definitely looks like a fun outing, and well, we bet, many of you might be wanting to dive into the pool right away as well. Tanishaa didn't just have her friends as a company but was also accompanied by mother Tanuja and photos and videos have us looking over them.

Check out Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja and everyone else's photos right here:

Meanwhile, sister Kajol took to social media to wish Tanishaa on her birthday and for that, she shared a throwback photo from who knows when where they can be seen twinning in denim dungarees and well, it is all things cute.

