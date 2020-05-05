Tanu Weds Manu Returns CLIMAX 2.0: Manu marrying Kusum or being with Tanu, how would you like the film to end?

One of the most loved sequels of Bollywood is Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns directed by Aanand L Rai. However, given the chance to choose an alternate climax for the movie, how would you like to change the same? Tell us about this in our new section Climax 2.0.

We all love sequels but Tanu Weds Manu which was a sleeper hit in the year 2011 surprisingly received a sequel in 2015 which turned out to be a massive success and received major critical and box office acclaim, more than its predecessor. Directed by Aanand L Rai, this and R. Madhavan starrer took the box office by storm and carries the story of Tanu and Manu forward showing the next chapter in the couple's life. The movie also starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal, Eijaz Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others was made on a budget of 39 crores, the movie made a whopping 258 crores at the box office making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of that year. Not only commercially, but the movie also faced success on a critical level. The sequel was awarded 3 National Awards at the 63rd National Film Awards. Kangana who played a double role that of a Haryanvi Athlete and the titular character Manu won a national award for best actress.

The sequel picks off years after the 1st movie which ends on a very happy note where the main characters have their problems solved and happy. This romantic-comedy film revolves around Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) and Manu (Madhavan) whose marriage falls apart and the latter finds himself smitten by Kusum (Kangana), a lookalike of his ex-wife. But soon enough, the estranged couple's feelings begin to spark again. While the movie ended with Tanu and Manu getting back together but many of us would have imagined a more interesting or alternate take on the climax of the movie. The movie starts off with Manu and Tanu in London, visiting a psychiatrist and both ranting on about each other obviously evident that their love story didn’t end in a happily ever after. Manu is admitted into an asylum while Tanu after divorcing Manu returns to her hometown. Pappi (Deepak Dobriyal) goes to London and brings Manu back to India.

While visiting a university for one of his lectures he meets Kusum (Again, a very rusty Kangana Ranaut) who is an athlete. Manu immediately becomes obsessed about Kusum who looks like Tanu, stalking her everywhere. Later, Manu reveals his attraction towards Kusum to her and they both decide to get married. Manu and Kusum leave for the latter's village for their marriage. Tanu after knowing that Manu is getting married again realizes she still has feelings for her ex-husband and leaves for their marriage to reveal her feelings towards Manu. After seeing Tanu there, he comes to know that he still loves her. After revealing her feelings, Tanu gets brushed off by Manu. Heartbroken and realizing she lost her love and husband, decides to help with their marriage.

During the marriage, Manu realizes he cannot do this. Kusum comes to know about this and in between their marriage announces that she and Manu are not good for each other and that they shouldn’t get married. After breaking her marriage, she walks towards a room and breaks down. After a while, Tanu and Manu get back together and reveal that they love each other, and everything ends happily.

But what if Tanu and Manu would not have ended up together and instead Manu would have ended up with Kusum who truly loved him? What if Kusum wouldn't have lied about not falling in love with Manu Or what if Manu would have said that he has no feelings for Tanu? What if Manu would have ditched both Kusum and Tanu and ran away? While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Tanu Weds Manu Returns could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out the climax scene here:

Was the end fair towards Kusum? Does Manu deserve to get back with Tanu after she harasses him and admits him into a mental asylum? Or are you happy with the current climax? Let us know in the comments below. Pinkvilla is all set to give you a chance to change how Tanu Weds Manu Returns should have ended.

