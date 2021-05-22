Tanu Weds Manu Returns Clocks 6 Years: 5 moments from Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan's film that broke stereotypes

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in lead roles, completes six years of its release today. To mark the occasion, we bring you 5 scenes from the film that broke stereotypes.

Aanand L. Rai’s 2015 romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu Returns is one of the most loved sequels of Bollywood for obvious reasons. Following the success of Tanu Weds Manu, which was released in 2011, the makers came up with its sequel that became the highest-grossing film of that year. Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhaskar, and Eijaz Khan reprise their roles from the original film. The second installment also saw the Queen star in a double role for the first time. She played the additional role of a Haryanvi athlete in Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

The film that received several accolades depicted the story of a couple (played by Kangana & Madhavan) experience challenges that lead to the collapse of their four-year marriage. The husband then develops feelings for a young student who looks like his wife. The film received three awards at the 63rd National Film Awards, including Best Actress for Ranaut. At the trailer launch of the movie, the Thalaivi actress had mentioned, “I hear so many love stories every year but no one wants to go to the tricky grounds of marriage. What we all see is a happy ending and not what happens after marriage and what it takes to fall in love again.”

Today, the superhit movie completes 6 years of its release, and needless to say, even after so many years, it is still one of our favourites. To mark the film’s anniversary, we bring five moments from the movie that broke stereotypes. Take a look.

1. During the marriage between Manu and Kusum, Payal and Jassi are also reunited where Jassi accepts that he is impotent and the fact that the baby is not born of him, something often unheard of in a male-dominating patriarchal society.

2. Another scene where Payal (Swara Bhaskar) confronts Kusum, who is mistaken by everyone at the wedding as Tanu, including her, about the test-tube baby. She tells her she had a test tube baby secretly as Jassi had azoospermia. Another scene breaking stereotype, different from what happens in households these days, where all the blame regarding infertility is shifted to a woman.

3. Kusum, who played a college-going girl, starts falling for a much older Madhavan in the movie. This kind of inclination is also unheard of in our society too where dating older men is deemed wrong. Kusum is a girl who comes from a Haryanavi background where to date, love marriages are considered taboo. In the movie, her brother Omi agrees to get the duo married even after facing a backlash from the family and the society, which would never approve of their marriage.

4. Kusum agreeing to marry a divorced man, Manu, in the film. It also breaks the imbedded-stereotype of our society.

5. Standing up for Manu with her brother Omi in her village and fighting with brothers for the man she loves, in a conservative society like Haryana, is quite rebellious and brave of Kusum who stood up for the wrong and decides to voice her opinion on her marrying a person of 'her choice'.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut is all praise for Samantha in the first trailer of The Family Man 2: This girl has my heart

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×