Tanuj Virwani ties the knot with Taniya Jacob; Atul Agnihotri drops PIC from celebration ft. Rati Agnihotri, others
Recently, Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with Taniya Jacob. On this occasion, Atul Agnihotri extended his warm wishes towards the couple. Read on to know more.
Recently, Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with Taniya Jacob. The ceremony was attended by several who's who of Bollywood. Salman Khan's brother-in-law, who also attended their special day, took to social media to share a lovely picture from the night and congratulated the couple. Tanuj also shared some inside pictures from their wedding. Let's find out more about this.
Tanuj Virwani and Taniya Jacob tie the knot
Recently, actor Tanuj Virwani (who is veteran actress Rati Agnihotri's son) tied the knot with Taniya Jacob. Their wedding ceremony was attended by several big names from the industry. Atul Agnihotri was also present at their wedding and he took to Instagram to share a lovely picture from their special day. In the caption, he congratulated his nephew and Taniya.
He wrote, "Dear nephew @tanujvirwani @taniyajacob1 Congratulations on your wedding. Wishing you both love, joy, and beautiful moments. May your journey together be as wonderful as the celebrations yesterday. You hosted a picture perfect wedding @ratiagnihotri10 lots of love and respect always #AgnihotriFamily"
Check out his post!
