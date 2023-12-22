Tanuj Virwani to marry Tanya Jacob on THIS date; talks about intimate wedding: 'Didn't want to have a circus’
Tanuj Virwani has revealed the date of his wedding with Tanya Jacob. The groom to be called the day special and sacred.
Actor Tanuj Virwani is renowned for playing Vayu Raghavan in fan favorite Inside Edge. On the personal front, the actor got engaged to Tanya Jacob earlier last month. As the duo is now set to tie the nuptial knot with each other, Virwani has spilled the beans on his wedding and also revealed his wedding date. In addition, he said that he looks forward to an intimate wedding with Jacob. Read on to learn what Tanuj Virwani said.
Tanuj Virwani is set to have a ‘Christmas theme’ wedding with Tanya Jacob
In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Virwani revealed that he is set to get married to his fiancee Tanya on December 25. The actor also discussed the wedding theme and mentioned that it will be inspired by Christmas, with everything being white, red and green. Considering how his Lonavala farmhouse has been close to his heart, the duo chose the location to get hitched to one another, Tanuj Virwani mentioned.
Discussing his wedding at length, the actor told the news portal, “When we were planning, December 25 came up as one of the most auspicious dates. I thought it would be nice to have a Christmas theme and everything white, red and green. It was no-brainer that we wanted to have it at our farmhouse in Lonavala, as the place is very close to my heart and I've been coming here since I was a kid. We've kept the guest list full of people who are close and who have made a difference to our lives.”
Further calling the day ‘special and sacred’, he added that nothing extra has to be done as the day is special in itself.
‘We wanted something smaller and more intimate’: Tanuj Virwani
Delving further into his big day, the actor said that he has been on the same page as his future wife Tanya Jacob on this matter and revealed that the duo are looking forward to having a wedding that is ‘smaller and more intimate’. He added that one needs to realize who their well-wishers are and discussed that the duo doesn’t want ‘a circus’ on their big day.
Emphasizing the reason further, he shared that the day calls for some private time for him, though he is extroverted by nature, whereas his fiancee tends to be more reserved in nature. “I didn't want to have a circus or a mela,” he shared.
