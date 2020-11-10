Tanushree Dutta announces her Bollywood comeback; Says Lost my way due to some ‘very bad human beings’

Tanushree Dutta is making a comeback to showbiz and the actress announced the same on her social media with a strong message.

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who was last seen in the 2010 film Apartment, is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. The actress has announced the same on her social media with a strong message. She revealed that she lost her way due to some “very bad human beings” but now she has decided to give her acting career another chance. From choosing a Bollywood comeback over an IT job to shedding kilos, Tanushree has poured out her heart in the latest post. Taking to her Instagram, the actress has penned a lengthy note.

She posted a stunning picture of herself and wrote, “Some old news doing the rounds that I'm doing an IT job in LA. I was infact training for in IT and had a fantastic IT job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government. It was a very prestigious job opportunity as I have always had the discipline, integrity and determination of an army person so to work in this field in whatever capacity would have been an honour. But I didn't take it as I wanted to explore my artistic career again.”

Tanushree added, “The defence job based out of Nevada would eventually after the Pandemic would need me to shift out of LA/ NY and I would not be permitted to leave the US for 3 years. I would also have to sign a job contract for 3 years coz such national defence related US jobs usually have very high security clearance and permissions so they cannot have people in and out of employment.”

She also revealed that she is getting some good offers from Bollywood and web series. The actress said, “Since I'm an artist at heart who just happened to lose my way away from my craft due to some very very bad human beings and the trouble they caused me, i decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood. I have a lot of goodwill in Bollywood and Mumbai so I came back to India and will stay here for sometime and will work on some interesting projects. I have been getting some offers from Bollywood in terms of movies and web series and the Industry seems far more interested in casting me rather than my arch- enemies (they only announce projects but none of their projects ever see the light of day & will not).”

The post further read as, “At present I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerfull Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers.There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles. The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!”

