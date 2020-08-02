Tanushree Dutta calls out Bollywood & Mumbai Police, says city cops 'can't be trusted with fair investigation'

Tanushree Dutta said that it is important for CBI to step in Sushant Singh Rajput's case as Mumbai Police is very likely to just drag the case.

Tanushree Dutta, who set the ball rolling for Bollywood's own MeToo movement, has now called out the nexus between Bollywood and Mumbai Police. Reflecting on Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police, Tanushree said the city cops 'cannot be trusted'. The actress held an extensive live session on Instagram a few days ago and spoke in detail about her experiences as well when she filed an FIR against Nana Patekar during the Me Too allegations.

Tanushree said, "Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation. They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now."

The actress added that it is important for CBI to step in as Mumbai Police is very likely to just drag the case. "CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed." Tanushree also recounted her experience and said that the police only 'pretended to care'.

"In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn’t follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana’s lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward," Tanushree said.

For the unversed, the actress is now settled in the US, and said that if the same case was to happen there, the police would have been swift in their action. "What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison," she stated. The live session went on for over two hours and Tanushree spoke about a variety of things including nepotism and groupism in Bollywood.

"I got saved because I went away. If I had stuck around then I know that there is only so much your mind can take at some point. I don’t know what would have happened. If you continue to stick around in a toxic environment , it gets to you. Sad that Sushant could not walk away," Tanushree said.

