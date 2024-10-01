Tanushree Dutta claims she said NO to projects with MeToo-accused filmmaker; 'I came to know that his name...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Tanushree Dutta is a popular Bollywood actress who gained fame with her roles in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Bhagam Bhag. The actress made headlines when she came forward six years ago, starting the #MeToo debate in Bollywood by making accusations against Nana Patekar. Recently, the actress revealed that she refused multiple films with # Metoo-accused filmmakers, standing firm on her ethics.

In a recent interview with News18, Tanushree Dutta recalled her allegations of s*x*al harassment against Nana Patekar in 2018 and explained how she has been paying the price for the same. However, she thinks every actor should come out and pay that small price for the right cause.

The actress explained that she is still doing appearances and brand events that have kept her career going. However, Tanushree hasn't had a single lead role after her accusations against Nana Patekar. Even in that same year, 2018, she was offered a film, but the team included a #MeToo accused, and she was ready to let it go.

Dutta said, "Who's losing in this bargain? Me. I haven't done film work in a long, long time." Despite her willingness to play protagonists in movies related to film empowerment, the controversy and resulting debate have been a roadblock.

Tanushree further said, “Such an episode happened again after a few years. In between, I had signed some decent projects, but I was targeted very badly, and my projects were sabotaged."

The Horn Ok Pleassss actress was still set to make her comeback with a film by a filmmaker from Kolkata. But, later she learned it was an attempt to clear that person's image from an old #MeToo case using her recognition. Although there was no case against him, there were rumors, and after much thinking and consultation, she let it slide.

The actress quips that leaving career opportunities has not been easy despite the immense need. She has worked hard for years, but everything has been taken away. Dutta mentioned, "If I can display such integrity and honor and make these small sacrifices, others should also do it to bring about some change."

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar twice of s*x*al misconduct, including once on the sets of their film, Horn Ok Pleassss. However, the latter has denied them on multiple occasions.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

