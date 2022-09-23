Tanushree Dutta claims someone tried to poison her, multiple attempts were made to kill her; Report

Tanushree Dutta is one such name who has never shied away from being vocal about her problems. She has always voiced her opinion, be it the Me Too movement or talking about her personal life, and taken a stand for herself. Earlier this year she was in the headlines after she shared a cryptic post seeking help. She claimed to have been harassed and targeted by the ‘Bollywood mafia’. Apart from this recently she shared yet another post and accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers, his associates, and his Bollywood mafia friends and now in a recent interview, the actress claims that multiple attempts were made to kill her in different ways.

According to reports in the Times Of India, Tanushree Dutta in a recent interview stated that the brakes of her car were made to kill her in different ways after she spoke about sexual harassment. The actress revealed that the brakes of her car have tampered multiple times while she was in Ujjain. Tanushree further revealed that she has recently met with an accident and it took her a couple of months for her to recover from it as there was a lot of blood loss as well. In fact, she went on to claim that someone once tried to poison her.