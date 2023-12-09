Tanushree Dutta recalls ‘awkward’ kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi; says they ‘don’t have any chemistry’

Tanushree Dutta shot to fame after making her Bollywood debut with Aditya Datt’s 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, and back then, their steamy kissing scenes in the film had become the talk of the town. While Emraan and Tanushree looked quite comfortable on screen, the actress has now shared that neither of them are comfortable kissers. She also recalled an awkward kissing scene with Emraan in Chocolate, which never made it to the film.

Tanushree Dutta opens up on her kissing scenes with Emraan Hashmi

Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi have worked together in three films: Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005), and Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007). While speaking with Filmgyan, the actress praised Emraan, saying that he has been an actor right from day 1. Recalling their awkward kissing scene in Chocolate, she said that she feels they have no chemistry with each other.

“We shot for a kissing scene in Chocolate too, but they didn’t keep it. It was very awkward the first time. The second time, the awkwardness was reduced. Because personally, in real life, we don’t have any chemistry with each other. He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I,” said Tanushree.

Tanushree Dutta, who began her acting career with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, was seen in films such as Dhol, Speed, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Rokk, Hum Ne Li Hai..Shapath, among others. She also had special appearances in the films Bhagam Bhag and 36 China Town.

Emraan Hashmi says he wants to move on from ‘serial kisser’ tag

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Tiger 3, recently talked about how he wants to get rid of the ‘serial kisser’ tag that has been associated with him. He said that it was given to himself as a joke, but the tag stuck with people.

“Then lies an eternal trap for all actors where if you are playing a commercial lead, you will be trapped by a certain archetype of a character or a hero. And here it was this, whatever you call it (serial kisser), it was an absurd name. It was actually given to myself as a joke but stuck with people for some reason,” he told Indian Express. He admitted that he did benefit from it, however, he wanted to move on and try something different.

