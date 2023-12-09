Tanushree Dutta recalls ‘awkward’ kissing scene with Emraan Hashmi; says they ‘don’t have any chemistry’
Tanushree Dutta said that while Emraan Hashmi has a kisser-boy image, he isn’t the most comfortable kisser. They have worked together in Aashiq Banaya Aapne, and 2 other films.
Tanushree Dutta shot to fame after making her Bollywood debut with Aditya Datt’s 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, and back then, their steamy kissing scenes in the film had become the talk of the town. While Emraan and Tanushree looked quite comfortable on screen, the actress has now shared that neither of them are comfortable kissers. She also recalled an awkward kissing scene with Emraan in Chocolate, which never made it to the film.
Tanushree Dutta opens up on her kissing scenes with Emraan Hashmi
Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi have worked together in three films: Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005), and Good Boy, Bad Boy (2007). While speaking with Filmgyan, the actress praised Emraan, saying that he has been an actor right from day 1. Recalling their awkward kissing scene in Chocolate, she said that she feels they have no chemistry with each other.
“We shot for a kissing scene in Chocolate too, but they didn’t keep it. It was very awkward the first time. The second time, the awkwardness was reduced. Because personally, in real life, we don’t have any chemistry with each other. He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I,” said Tanushree.
Tanushree Dutta, who began her acting career with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, was seen in films such as Dhol, Speed, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, Rokk, Hum Ne Li Hai..Shapath, among others. She also had special appearances in the films Bhagam Bhag and 36 China Town.
Emraan Hashmi says he wants to move on from ‘serial kisser’ tag
Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Tiger 3, recently talked about how he wants to get rid of the ‘serial kisser’ tag that has been associated with him. He said that it was given to himself as a joke, but the tag stuck with people.
“Then lies an eternal trap for all actors where if you are playing a commercial lead, you will be trapped by a certain archetype of a character or a hero. And here it was this, whatever you call it (serial kisser), it was an absurd name. It was actually given to myself as a joke but stuck with people for some reason,” he told Indian Express. He admitted that he did benefit from it, however, he wanted to move on and try something different.
ALSO READ: Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi REVEALS he was star-struck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once; says ‘I was huge fan’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival