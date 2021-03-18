Tanushree Dutta reveals now people want to celebrate her birthday; Says ‘I came from nothing & got everything’

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta, who is going to turn a year older tomorrow, has said that she wants to meditate and pray for the entire day.

Tanushree Dutta is currently making headlines for her massive transformation. The actress has lost 18 kilos in 18 months due to a lot of focus and dedication. Reportedly, Tanushree is now focusing on returning to films. According to the Hindustan Times report, she has almost signed a film but it got postponed due to the pandemic. She further said that she is currently in talks with three other makers and two might start shoot soon. “Makers want a crowd-puller and I am crowd-puller,” she added.

Now on March 19, 2021, Tanushree will be celebrating her 37th birthday. Talking about her birthday plan, she told ETimes that she doesn’t have concrete plans as such but she has a spa visit planned to pamper herself where she will do a luxury facial and a deep-tissue massage and she might also do a foot reflexology treatment. “I go in for the TLC from time to time and as it’s my birthday, I’m indulging myself a little more. I’ll be meeting my family later in the day, it won’t be something too fancy, just a low-key meet-up,” Tanushree added.

She further said that she wants to meditate and pray for the entire day. It’s the beginning of a new year for her and thus, she will meet her family and friends. “I wanted to start off my birthday with is to stay by myself. It will give me a chance to plan and regroup my thoughts and energy. I know myself best when I am praying and meditating,” she added.

Tanushree also said that she really wants to stay alone on her birthday. “I want to be myself and pray and meditate, stated Dutta. She further explained that she has seen that the world is so transient. “Sometimes people are there and at times they are not there,” she added.

The actress also said that she has seen people come and go, she has also seen their attitudes shift and change, depending at how one is doing in life. She also revealed that now people want to spend her birthday with her, but there were times when she was all alone. “I came from nothing and I got everything,” the actor added. And now she wants to meditate on her blessings, in order to have more of that in the future.

