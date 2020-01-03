Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute booked for molestation by fellow lawyer; Deets Inside

Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer Nitin Satpute landed in major trouble after he was accused of molestation by a woman who alleged that the accused outraged her modesty.

Tanushree Dutta, who has been missing from the silver screen for almost a decade now, took the nation by a storm in 2018 as she ignited the #MeToo movement. The actress had accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Post her accusations, several ladies in the industry came out and called out the sexual predators of Bollywood. Tanushree, who was the uncrowned face of the movement, had also filed a case against Patekar with her lawyer Nitin Satpute.

Now after over a year, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress is once again bagging the headlines, however for an altogether different reason. According to the media reports, Tanushree’s lawyer Satpute has been booked in a molestation case. Reportedly, the incident took place outside the Maharashtra State Women's Commission office earlier this week. In her complaint, the 47-year-old victim alleged that Satpute misbehaved with her by using abusive language to outrage a woman’s modesty. According to the victim, Satpute allegedly came close to her outside the Commission office and abused her in the ear outraging her modesty. She even filed a complaint at Kherwadi police station.

Mumbai: A case of molestation has been registered against advocate Nitin Satpute at Kherwadi Police Station, the complainant is also an advocate. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

The media reports also suggested that this isn’t the first time that the victim had filed a complaint against Satpute. Reportedly the victim and Satpute, who lived in the same society, have been at loggerheads regarding the conversion of a garden area into children’s playground in November 2019. While the two had a heated argument, the accused had allegedly abused her and threatened her to back off. Following the incident, the victim had filed a complaint Mahim police station, Maharashtra State Commission for Women and several other bodies. In fact, the duo was called at the State Commission for a meeting on December 30 after which the molestation incident apparently took place.

Following her recent complaint, the police has registered a case against Satpute under Section 354A (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and currently investigating the matter.

