Tanushree Dutta shares details of her ‘freak accident’; Says ‘Got away with just a few stitches’

Tanushree Dutta is quite active on social media and she is often seen keeping her massive fan following intrigued about her life. Be it with her selfies, her style statements, her happy moments and more, Tanushree often manages to keep her fans updated and grab attention with her Instagram posts. However, her recent Instagram post is making the headlines for a different reason as she has opened up about meeting with a freak accident and revealed that she had survived it with a few stitches.

This happened during her recent visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaal temple. Tanushree shared beautiful selfies from her visit wherein she was seen wearing a maroon coloured suit with a white dupatta. However, in the last pic, Tanushree gave a glimpse of her bruised leg as she got injured in the accident. To note, the accident occurred after the brakes of her car had failed. In the caption, Tanushree wrote, “Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan. Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash... Got away with just a few stitches... Jai Shree Mahakaal!”

Take a look at Tanushree Dutta’s post:

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutt had made her big Bollywood with the 2005 released romantic thriller Aashiq Banaya Aapne with Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood. She went on to quit Bollywood in 2010 and her last movie turned out to be Apartment. However, Tanushree had announced her comeback in 2020 and stated that she has offers for movies and web series. She also emphasised that she is open to offers from Hollywood as well.